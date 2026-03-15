Musk announces timeline for Tesla's mega AI chip fab project

The tech billionaire Elon Musk announced the launch of his company Tesla’s new Terafab project within seven days.
On Saturday, March 14, 2025, Musk stated that the Terafab project, which will develop artificial intelligence chips, is set to be launched within a week.
In 2025, Musk stated that Tesla probably will be required to develop "a gigantic chip fab" to make artificial intelligence chips.
Tesla is developing its high-end AI chip to power its autonomous ambitions, and Musk at the company's annual meeting in 2025 laid out some manufacturing plans.
At that time, Musk stated that the EV manufacturer could work with Intel and stated, "You know, maybe we'll, we'll do something with Intel."
"We haven't signed any deal, but it's probably worth having discussions with Intel," Must added.
Further details remain under wraps till yet.
During Tesla’s AGM in 2025, Musk stated, "Even when we extrapolate the best-case scenario for chip production from our suppliers, it's still not enough."
The Tesla owner continued, "So I think we may have to do a Tesla terafab. It's like giga but way bigger. I can't see any other way to get to the volume of chips that we're looking for. So I think we're probably going to have to build a gigantic chip fab. It's got to be done."