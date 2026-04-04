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US Air Force losses reach 7 manned aircraft in five-week Iran conflict

The Iranian government has used the incident to taunt Washington

US Air Force losses reach 7 manned aircraft in five-week Iran conflict
US Air Force losses reach 7 manned aircraft in five-week Iran conflict

The US Air Force has now lost a total of seven manned aircraft since the conflict with Iran began in February. This grim milestone was reached on Friday after two separate incidents involving an F-15E Strike Eagle and an A-10 Warthog.

While the A-10 pilot was rescued in Kuwait airspace, a massive search continues in the rugged mountains of southwestern Iran for a missing crew member from the F-15.

The Iranian government has used the incident to taunt Washington by delivering a statement to the families of the airmen. In a message directed at pilot’s mother, the Iranian Embassy stated:

“Your son is safer with us than under Trump,” arguing that the President’s military strategy puts soldiers at higher risk than Iranian captivity.

Tehran further claimed that “as Muslim and civilized Iranians, we know how to treat captives in custody with dignity and respect.”

The losses contradict recent White House claims that Iran’s air defense were “100 percent annihilated.”

In response to the escalating shoot-downs and the closure of vital shipping lanes, President Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum warning that “all hell will reign down” if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Monday.

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