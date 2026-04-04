Cruz Beckham cheers on dad David ahead of Inter Miami’s historic stadium debut

As David Beckham gears up to mark a historic moment, his son Cruz Beckham is taking pride in him.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, April 4, the 21-year-old British singer and musician dedicated a special post to his legendary footballer father, cheering him up as he prepares to mark a major milestone tonight.
Alongside a three-slide carousel, Cruz penned a heartwarming note for David Beckham, telling him how proud he is of him.
“Dad i really couldn’t be more proud of you, you have inspired me every day to be a better human and have consistently proved that as long as you work as hard as you can you can achieve your dreams, and today you have made history once again, vamos miami, see ya tonight,” he wrote.
Accompanying the caption was a three-slide gallery that opened with a snap of the If Everyday Was Christmas singer sitting on a dedicated seat for Lionel Messi at what appeared to be the Inter Miami FC’s brand-new stadium.
The other two photos included the vibrant views of the magnificent stadium, set to open tonight in a historic ceremony.
For those unaware, tonight, April 4, 2026, David Beckham – co-owner of Inter Miami FC – will mark a milestone moment as his vision for the club will turn into a reality when the team will play its inaugural game in the newly constructed Nu Stadium.
“The reigning MLS Cup champions will open the 26,700-seat stadium at Miami Freedom Park on Saturday night in a regular-season matchup against Austin FC, bidding farewell to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the club’s temporary home since joining MLS in 2020,” shared MSN.
Built for whopping $350 million, the stadium is located adjacent to Miami International Airport and will mark the club’s entry to Miami proper, after playing outside of the city throughout its first six seasons.