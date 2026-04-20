‘Euphoria’ latest episode sparks another scandal for Sydney Sweeney

The latest episode of Euphoria season 3 brought new trouble for Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, in the HBO drama series.
According to the series of viewers, the second episode showcased more nude scene featuring the 28-year-old old actress.
As per UNILAD, in the new episode, Sydney’s role poses more adult content that also featured ice cream dropping her bare chest.
Another scene shows Cassie wearing a see-through US flag wrapped around her body.
Another scene showcased Sweeney's character in just a thong.
Last but not the least, the most talked about shocking scene, that has been making buzz on social media prior its release, showcased the Housemaid actress posing in a baby costume, holding her legs open in the air.
The American teen drama viewers were already triggered by Sweeney’s "puppy play" scene, and now the latest episode titled "America My Dream" has added fuel to fire.
Upset and uncomfortable by Sydney Sweeney’s bold scenes in the drama forced users to express disappointment on X.
One user tweeted, “Euphoria Season 3 is getting wilder with each episode… It feels uncomfortable seeing Sydney Sweeney like this.”
Another one posted, “I read tarot. Sydney Sweeney is exactly like her career in euphoria . She’ll do anything for fame & money. I was laughing the more cards I pulled on her. Zendaya’s monologue in the episode about her being desperate is very accurate.”
One of the social media users commented, “Sydney Sweeney character this season in euphoria very Spokane coded. Like Cassie is just so stupid lmfao.”
Premiered on HBO April 12, 2026, Euphoria season 3, which consists of eight episodes, will conclude on May 31, 2026.