Pakistan hopes to host next round of Iran-US talks as Trump finalizes deal

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Islamabad is prepared to host the next round of Iran-US talks “very soon.”
According to Gulf News, Sharif said on Sunday he hoped his country could soon host the next round of peace talks between Iran and the United States.
The statement came as regional and global powers intensified backchannel negotiations to secure a broader understanding between Washington and Tehran following months of heightened hostilities and mediation efforts led by Pakistan.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz praised US President Donald Trump for his “extraordinary efforts to pursue peace” and described recent discussions involving key regional leaders as “very useful and productive.”
He wrote, “The discussions provided a useful opportunity to exchange views on the current regional situation and how to move the ongoing peace efforts forward to bring lasting peace in the region. Pakistan will continue its peace efforts with utmost sincerity and we hope to host the next round of talks very soon.”
The premier said Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, represented Islamabad during a high-level call involving leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan.
The remarks followed Trump’s statement on Truth Social in which he said a “very good call” had taken place with regional leaders regarding an emerging peace framework involving Iran.
Trump claimed that a memorandum of understanding had been “largely negotiated” between the United States, Iran and other regional countries, adding that final details would be announced soon and that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open.
However, Iran’s Fars news agency disputed parts of Trump’s claims, particularly regarding control of the strategic waterway.