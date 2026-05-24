Margot Robbie's bold 'Wuthering Heights' scene cut by Emerald Fennell: Here's why 

Emerald Fennell revealed Margot Robbie is a method actor when it comes to realistic acting!
Months after the global release of the classic period movie, Wuthering Heights, the popular American actress-turned-filmmaker spoke about one bold scene she regrets cutting.
Attending the Hay Festival in Wales on Friday, May 22, Emerald said she feels disappointed for not showing Margot's "extreme" homework to portray Catherine "Cathy" Earnshaw in the period film alongside Jacob Elordi.
The director, 40, revealed that the Barbie actress grows "hairs" in her armpits to showcase the historical time while playing the classic heroine in Emily Brontë's classic novel.
"Where are the razors that these women are using? They're all kind of hairless like eels. I'm like, 'What's going on? It's completely mad," Emerald said.
To showcase the approach, it was important for the director that Margot Robbie's character Cathy, have "extremely hairy armpits" to reflect the norms of the historical era.
However, the scene did not make it to the final cut, saying, "Poor Margot. I mean, she had to do that" because women in period adaptations are often shown with clean-shaven underarms.
The Wuthering Heights film, directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, debuted in US and UK theatres on February 13, 2026.