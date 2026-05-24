News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Margot Robbie's bold 'Wuthering Heights' scene cut by Emerald Fennell: Here's why

Emerald Fennell expresses deep regret for not showing Margot Robbie's method acting scene in 'Wuthering Heights'

Margot Robbies bold Wuthering Heights scene cut by Emerald Fennell: Heres why
Margot Robbie's bold 'Wuthering Heights' scene cut by Emerald Fennell: Here's why 

Emerald Fennell revealed Margot Robbie is a method actor when it comes to realistic acting! 

Months after the global release of the classic period movie, Wuthering Heights, the popular American actress-turned-filmmaker spoke about one bold scene she regrets cutting.

Attending the Hay Festival in Wales on Friday, May 22, Emerald said she feels disappointed for not showing Margot's "extreme" homework to portray Catherine "Cathy" Earnshaw in the period film alongside Jacob Elordi. 

The director, 40, revealed that the Barbie actress grows "hairs" in her armpits to showcase the historical time while playing the classic heroine in Emily Brontë's classic novel.

"Where are the razors that these women are using? They're all kind of hairless like eels. I'm like, 'What's going on? It's completely mad," Emerald said.

To showcase the approach, it was important for the director that Margot Robbie's character Cathy, have "extremely hairy armpits" to reflect the norms of the historical era.

However, the scene did not make it to the final cut, saying, "Poor Margot. I mean, she had to do that" because women in period adaptations are often shown with clean-shaven underarms.

The Wuthering Heights film, directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, debuted in US and UK theatres on February 13, 2026.  

Hannah Murray recalls being trapped in wellness cult
Hannah Murray recalls being trapped in wellness cult
Caleb Shomo comes out as gay, confirms split from wife
Caleb Shomo comes out as gay, confirms split from wife
Oasis legend Noel Gallagher enjoys cozy date with Nina Johnson in West London
Oasis legend Noel Gallagher enjoys cozy date with Nina Johnson in West London
Stephen Colbert reappears on TV hours after emotional 'The Late Show' exit
Stephen Colbert reappears on TV hours after emotional 'The Late Show' exit
‘Obsession’ box office: New horror beats expectations with surprising take
‘Obsession’ box office: New horror beats expectations with surprising take
Blake Lively returns to social media as beauty brand battles
Blake Lively returns to social media as beauty brand battles
Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce surprises singer with unexpected move at Knicks-Cavs game
Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce surprises singer with unexpected move at Knicks-Cavs game
BTS concert: Las Vegas fans celebrate famous boy band in signature style
BTS concert: Las Vegas fans celebrate famous boy band in signature style
FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira teams up with Burna Boy for official anthem
FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira teams up with Burna Boy for official anthem
Is Brad Pitt planning a third marriage? Inside his relationship with Ines de Ramon
Is Brad Pitt planning a third marriage? Inside his relationship with Ines de Ramon
Erin Moriarty opens up about mental health struggles, admits sleeping 19 hours
Erin Moriarty opens up about mental health struggles, admits sleeping 19 hours
Ed Sheeran ends long-running partnership with Warner Music Group: 'I need change'
Ed Sheeran ends long-running partnership with Warner Music Group: 'I need change'

Popular News

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher enjoys cozy date with Nina Johnson in West London

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher enjoys cozy date with Nina Johnson in West London

an hour ago
Lewis Hamilton outqualifies Leclerc twice in Montreal as new approach clicks

Lewis Hamilton outqualifies Leclerc twice in Montreal as new approach clicks
an hour ago
Prince Edward breaks silence as police launch investigation into Andrew's misconduct claims

Prince Edward breaks silence as police launch investigation into Andrew's misconduct claims
2 hours ago