Marine drone explodes in Romanian port as Ukraine accuse Russia of jamming vessel

A marine drone self-detonated in Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta near an oil terminal, with Ukraine accusing Russia of jamming one of the vessels before it drifted into Romanian waters.
Friday's explosion was the second major incident in a populated area in Romania on NATO's eastern flank in just a week as the spillover threat increases from the war in Ukraine.
The marine drone was "jammed by Russia, lost control and drifted towards Romania", read a statement, adding that Romanian authorities were contacted and warned in order to prevent casualties.
A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the incident "proves [that] Russian aggression poses [a] threat not only to Ukraine".
Romania's defence ministry said the object self-detonated at 10:30 a.m. (0730 GMT), around four hours after authorities were alerted of its presence.
The port was evacuated while ships and two helicopters surveyed the area for additional drones.
Restrictions were lifted later in the day after no other risks were detected.
Officials from Romania, Ukraine and the EU highlighted the Constanta explosion as a direct consequence of Russia's war against Ukraine.
The drone detonated some 500 metres away from an oil terminal.