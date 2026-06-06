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Trump pardons Stephen Buyer over 2023 insider trading conviction

Ex-Indiana Rep Stephen Buyer pardoned by Trump 2 years after insider trading conviction

Trump pardons Stephen Buyer over 2023 insider trading conviction
Trump pardons Stephen Buyer over 2023 insider trading conviction

President Donald Trump has issued a pardon to Stephen Buyer, a former Republican congressman from Indiana who served nearly two years in prison for making illegal stock trades based on inside information after he left office.

According to Fox News, the White House announced that Trump on Thursday, June 4, exercised his authority under Article II, Section 2 of the US Constitution to grant a "full, complete, and unconditional pardon" to Buyer.

The pardon absolves Buyer of a 2023 federal conviction that resulted in a 22-month prison sentence.

Buyer, who chaired the House Veterans' Affairs Committee and served as a House prosecutor during former President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment trial, was found guilty by a jury of operating off nonpublic, insider information after he left office.

The White House proclamation praised Buyer's "distinguished and highly productive" career, citing his service as a judge advocate general in the US Army and his 1993–2011 tenure as a US representative from Indiana.

The pardon was supported by the "complete and total endorsement" of more than 50 current and former lawmakers, the White House said.

Buyer's conviction stemmed from allegations that he purchased stock in a management company called Navigant just weeks before one of his own clients, Guidehouse, acquired it.

He was then accused of buying shares of Sprint after secretly learning about the company's unannounced plans to merge with T-Mobile.

Among those who endorsed the pardon included Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Roger Wicker and former House Speaker John Boehner. Other supporters were former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., former Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, former Rep. Dan Burton, R-Ind., former Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, and former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr.

The proclamation directed Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to "administer and effectuate the immediate issuance of a certificate of pardon" for Buyer.

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