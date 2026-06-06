Iranian Foreign Ministry condemns US military strikes

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned US military strikes on radar and coastal monitoring facilities in the Sirik area and on Qeshm Island, speaking out against the blatant violation of a ceasefire agreement and an act of military aggression against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the US “not only lacks the will to reduce tensions and return to the path of stability, but with its adventurist actions, it seriously endangers the security of the region”.
The ministry condemned a US attack on its coastal radar and surveillance facilities in the Sirik region and Qeshm Island, stating it violated the ceasefire, as per Iranian news agency.
The statement comes some moments after US attacks Iranian sites after Iran launches drones, adding that the responsibility for the consequences and repercussions coming from those actions are law with the US.
The ministry stated, "we strongly calls on the countries of the region to observe the principle of good neighbourliness and adhere to the fundamental principle of international law of refraining from allowing aggressors to use their territory and facilities to plan and carry out aggressive actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”