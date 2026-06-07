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Jill Biden shares Joe Biden’s ‘difficult’ health update amid prostate cancer

Jill Biden reveals Joe Biden’s health condition as treatment continues for aggressive prostate cancer

Jill Biden shares Joe Biden’s ‘difficult’ health update amid prostate cancer
Jill Biden shares Joe Biden’s ‘difficult’ health update amid prostate cancer 

Former first lady Dr. Jill Biden gave an update on former President Joe Biden’s cancer on Saturday, saying that though the 83-year-old will live with cancer for the rest of his life, he maintains a busy schedule, but has slowed down.

Biden explained during a discussion with political commentator and "The View" co-host Ana Navarro for her new book "View From the East Wing: A Memoir," that while her husband was still president and had a team of doctors, she mentioned that he was getting up seven times a night to go to the bathroom, and she assumed that someone would follow up on that.

But she said when they left the White House in 2025 and his problem persisted, she said she told him he had to go see a urologist and in his first appointment the doctor said, "There’s something there," and the former president was given a CAT scan.

She admitted, "I never imagined it would be prostate cancer. I just never imagined it."

While she said in some cases prostate cancer can be "cured, "the problem with Joe — it's stage four, and it has metastasized to his bones. So that puts things on a whole different level. I mean, Joe will have to live with cancer for the rest of his life, which means he's on special medicines."

She said he also went through radiation, which involved going from where they live in Delaware to Philadelphia constantly for five weeks.

"You know, it takes a toll," she said, adding that on Friday night her husband was in South Dakota for a Democratic Party event, on Saturday he was at a friend’s wedding, and Sunday he’ll be in Philadelphia.

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