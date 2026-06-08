6 injured in stabbing attack at NYC’s Penn Station; suspect in custody

A stabbing incident occurred Sunday evening at New York City’s Penn Station leaving six people wounded. Authorities confirmed that the suspect has been taken into custody.
While the New York Fire Department initially reported five victims, Mayor Zohran Mamdani later clarified on social media that, “based on the information available right now, six people were stabbed and the alleged perpetrator is in custody.”
City officials believe the suspect is an emotionally disturbed homeless person.
All six victims were transported to the hospital; while one individual reportedly sustained injury, all are currently expected to survive.
Following the attack, police cordoned off the area near tracks 5 and 6, where evidence of the violence including medical supplies and blood was visible on the floor.
State Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the event describing the attacks as “an act of horrific violence” and added “New Yorkers deserve to feel safe wherever they go and we will never stop working to make that a reality.”
The incident took place as the city prepares for major sporting events including the NBA Finals and the World Cup, prompting increased security measures throughout the metropolitan area.