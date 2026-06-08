News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Sophie Turner hints at ‘manipulation’ by Joe Jonas after bitter custody battle

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are divorced after four years of marriage, officially reached to a settlement in 2024

Sophie Turner hints at ‘manipulation’ by Joe Jonas after bitter custody battle
Sophie Turner hints at ‘manipulation’ by Joe Jonas after bitter custody battle

Sophie Turner has made fresh remarks about her split from Joe Jonas, hinting at “manipulation” as she reflected on the breakdown of their relationship in a new interview.

While conversing with The Telegraph, the Game of Thrones star gave an insight into her tumultuous twenties and shared that she was worried about her milestone birthday which came in February.

During the interview, Turner didn't specifically mention Jonas, she added, “I did a movie called Trust about a girl who had to go into hiding because she was being manipulated by this man she had a baby with and needed to protect her child - she had personal things to process and it felt like an opportunity for me to do that too.”

She added of life in her twenties, “All my best friends are my age and we went to school together and we're having a year of 30th birthdays. We're just so happy to be out of the mess of our 20s.”

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star shared, “Each of us has had a mini-breakdown but we all feel really positive now. I was very ready to leave that decade of my life behind.”

To note, the remarks come after Jonas broke his silence earlier this month on co-parenting and adjusting to life as a “single father.”

Sophie Turner hints at ‘manipulation’ by Joe Jonas after bitter custody battle

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are divorced after four years of marriage, officially reaching a settlement in September 2024.

The two share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Netflix ‘Teach You a Lesson’ series faces major backlash
Netflix ‘Teach You a Lesson’ series faces major backlash
Rachel Zegler delivers moving tribute to 'A Chorus Line' at 2026 Tony Awards
Rachel Zegler delivers moving tribute to 'A Chorus Line' at 2026 Tony Awards
‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 filming axed or shelved? Here’s what we know
‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 filming axed or shelved? Here’s what we know
Sydney Sweeney treats Scooter Braun to surprise early birthday bash, live performance
Sydney Sweeney treats Scooter Braun to surprise early birthday bash, live performance
John Lithgow shatters historic Tony Awards record with ‘Giant’ win
John Lithgow shatters historic Tony Awards record with ‘Giant’ win
Talay Riley dead: Dua Lipa, Britney Spears' songwriter stabbed to death in London
Talay Riley dead: Dua Lipa, Britney Spears' songwriter stabbed to death in London
Kim Kardashian proves viral 'curse' theory false as Lewis Hamilton shines at Monaco GP
Kim Kardashian proves viral 'curse' theory false as Lewis Hamilton shines at Monaco GP
Katy Perry makes surprise announcement after meeting Justin Trudeau’s kids
Katy Perry makes surprise announcement after meeting Justin Trudeau’s kids
Taylor Swift pals strongly react to Madison Square wedding plan: 'something is hidden'
Taylor Swift pals strongly react to Madison Square wedding plan: 'something is hidden'
Kanye West turns 49: Bianca Censori breaks internet with bold birthday tribute
Kanye West turns 49: Bianca Censori breaks internet with bold birthday tribute
Taylor Lautner, wife Tay reveal 'little secret' as they confirm first baby's gender
Taylor Lautner, wife Tay reveal 'little secret' as they confirm first baby's gender
P!nk makes striking entrance in hosting debut at 2026 Tony Awards: Watch
P!nk makes striking entrance in hosting debut at 2026 Tony Awards: Watch

Popular News

Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: 'They may not want to objectify blatantly'

Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: 'They may not want to objectify blatantly'
55 minutes ago
Netflix ‘Teach You a Lesson’ series faces major backlash

Netflix ‘Teach You a Lesson’ series faces major backlash
2 hours ago
UFC White House fight faces lawsuit over approval issues: ‘Deeply corrupt’

UFC White House fight faces lawsuit over approval issues: ‘Deeply corrupt’

2 hours ago