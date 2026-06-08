Sophie Turner hints at ‘manipulation’ by Joe Jonas after bitter custody battle

Sophie Turner has made fresh remarks about her split from Joe Jonas, hinting at “manipulation” as she reflected on the breakdown of their relationship in a new interview.
While conversing with The Telegraph, the Game of Thrones star gave an insight into her tumultuous twenties and shared that she was worried about her milestone birthday which came in February.
During the interview, Turner didn't specifically mention Jonas, she added, “I did a movie called Trust about a girl who had to go into hiding because she was being manipulated by this man she had a baby with and needed to protect her child - she had personal things to process and it felt like an opportunity for me to do that too.”
She added of life in her twenties, “All my best friends are my age and we went to school together and we're having a year of 30th birthdays. We're just so happy to be out of the mess of our 20s.”
The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star shared, “Each of us has had a mini-breakdown but we all feel really positive now. I was very ready to leave that decade of my life behind.”
To note, the remarks come after Jonas broke his silence earlier this month on co-parenting and adjusting to life as a “single father.”
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are divorced after four years of marriage, officially reaching a settlement in September 2024.
The two share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.