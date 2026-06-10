Ariana Grande pals raise alarm over her intense relationship habits after Ethan Slater split

Ariana Grande's inner circle has noticed a worrying pattern in her relationship habits just days after her split from Ethan Slater.
It was Monday when multiple outlets claimed that the 32-year-old singer, who just kicked off her Eternal Sunshine Tour this weekend, had quietly split from her 34-year-old Wicked costar several months ago.
Grande is focused on her forty-date tour across North America and Europe.
However, sources have something more to dish out on her relationship with Slater, being fizzled out.
The closest ones to the Hate That I Made You Love Me songstress told the Daily Mail that Grande apparently has a "pattern" when it comes to her "all-consuming" romantic relationships.
"Ariana and relationships have always been a bit of a complicated mix," one insider shared, adding, that she tends to fall hard and fast, and when she does, it's all-consuming.
"The person she's with gets her full attention, and it's easy to get swept up in that," the confidant revealed, adding, "But then something shifts."
The source, while shedding further light on the matter, said, "A new project comes along – a movie, a tour – and suddenly, the relationship isn't the center of her world anymore."
It’s worth mentioning here that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, who met in late 2022 during the filming of Wicked, dated about three years.