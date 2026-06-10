News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Belfast stabbing: UK leaders call for calm amid violent protests

UK leaders urge calm as violent protests follow a Belfast stabbing

Belfast stabbing: UK leaders call for calm amid violent protests
Belfast stabbing: UK leaders call for calm amid violent protests

Leaders across the United Kingdom are urgently calling for calm following a violent stabbing in Belfast that triggered widespread protests.

On Monday night, a 30-year-old Sudanese man attacked a man in his 40s in a residential area of north Belfast. The victim remains in serious condition with severe injuries to his face, eyes and back.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses. While police are investigating, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson stated:

“This brutal attack will have sent shock waves through the community causing real concern,” though he clarified there is currently no evidence of a terrorist motive.

UK leaders urge calm as violent protests follow a Belfast stabbing
UK leaders urge calm as violent protests follow a Belfast stabbing

Following the circulation of graphic footage online, anti-immigration groups organized demonstrations that turned violent on Tuesday. Protesters, many masked, blocked roads and set fire to a bus and other vehicles.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incident as “sickening” and insisted, “it is time for calm,” while emphasizing that there is “no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets.”

Northern Ireland’s main political parties issued a joint statement echoing this, asserting that “there is no place in our society for this kind of brutality” and urging the public to allow justice to take its course.

Nancy Mace loses SC governor bid, endorses Wilson after primary
Nancy Mace loses SC governor bid, endorses Wilson after primary
Karmelo Anthony sentenced to 35 years for 2025 Frisco murder
Karmelo Anthony sentenced to 35 years for 2025 Frisco murder
Kai Trump breaks silence after Trump booed at MSG during Knicks game: ‘Amazing’
Kai Trump breaks silence after Trump booed at MSG during Knicks game: ‘Amazing’
Trump hits Stephen A. Smith with IQ jab over presidential run after Knicks loss
Trump hits Stephen A. Smith with IQ jab over presidential run after Knicks loss
US Army helicopter crashes off Oman Coast, two crew members safe
US Army helicopter crashes off Oman Coast, two crew members safe
Belfast Stabbing: Starmer condemns ‘sickening’ attack after man seriously injured
Belfast Stabbing: Starmer condemns ‘sickening’ attack after man seriously injured
Savannah Guthrie breaks down in tears remembering missing mom Nancy Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie breaks down in tears remembering missing mom Nancy Guthrie
Tim Walz faces DOJ criminal probe after JD Vance claims social services fraud
Tim Walz faces DOJ criminal probe after JD Vance claims social services fraud
All 24 Indian crew rescued from tanker following attack off Oman
All 24 Indian crew rescued from tanker following attack off Oman
Federal judge voids Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee, ruling it unlawful
Federal judge voids Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee, ruling it unlawful
Russia admits fuel supply issues after Ukrainian drone strikes
Russia admits fuel supply issues after Ukrainian drone strikes
North Belfast stabbing: Police arrest man after Kinnaird Avenue attack
North Belfast stabbing: Police arrest man after Kinnaird Avenue attack

Popular News

‘Lock Upp’ 2: Netflix show replaces Kangana Ranaut with Riteish Deshmukh

‘Lock Upp’ 2: Netflix show replaces Kangana Ranaut with Riteish Deshmukh
an hour ago
Belfast stabbing: UK leaders call for calm amid violent protests

Belfast stabbing: UK leaders call for calm amid violent protests
an hour ago
Princess Anne gears up for busy month of overseas travel after son's intimate wedding

Princess Anne gears up for busy month of overseas travel after son's intimate wedding
2 hours ago