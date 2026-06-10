Belfast stabbing: UK leaders call for calm amid violent protests

Leaders across the United Kingdom are urgently calling for calm following a violent stabbing in Belfast that triggered widespread protests.
On Monday night, a 30-year-old Sudanese man attacked a man in his 40s in a residential area of north Belfast. The victim remains in serious condition with severe injuries to his face, eyes and back.
The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses. While police are investigating, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson stated:
“This brutal attack will have sent shock waves through the community causing real concern,” though he clarified there is currently no evidence of a terrorist motive.
Following the circulation of graphic footage online, anti-immigration groups organized demonstrations that turned violent on Tuesday. Protesters, many masked, blocked roads and set fire to a bus and other vehicles.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incident as “sickening” and insisted, “it is time for calm,” while emphasizing that there is “no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets.”
Northern Ireland’s main political parties issued a joint statement echoing this, asserting that “there is no place in our society for this kind of brutality” and urging the public to allow justice to take its course.