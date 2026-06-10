'X-Men' star Tyler Mane reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis in emotional video

Tyler Mane, the actor best known for playing Sabretooth in X-Men (2000), has shared his breast cancer diagnosis.
The former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) star revealed to fans that he has begun his chemotherapy treatment.
In a Facebook video, Mane said, "I have some bad news. I start chemo today."
Highlighting the rarity of breast cancer in men, he added, "One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I'm one of them."
"Because it's really talked about, it's usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that," Mane noted.
The actor, who reprised his iconic role in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, said he plans to document his treatment journey to raise awareness about male breast cancer and encourage other men to pay attention to potential symptoms.
tl
He admitted that he initially was planning on keeping the diagnosis private.
Mane explained that he initially wanted to keep his diagnosis private; however, "I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advanced stages because it’s not talked about and not looked for."
The actor also credited his wife, Renae Geerlings, for encouraging him to seek treatment after doctors initially dismissed his concerns.
According to the American Cancer Society, fewer than 1 per cent of breast cancer cases in the US occur in men.