News
Make us preferred on Google
News

'X-Men' star Tyler Mane reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis in emotional video

Tyler Mane unveiled a rare cancer diagnosis as he plans to share his treatment journey with fans

X-Men star Tyler Mane reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis in emotional video
'X-Men' star Tyler Mane reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis in emotional video

Tyler Mane, the actor best known for playing Sabretooth in X-Men (2000), has shared his breast cancer diagnosis.

The former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) star revealed to fans that he has begun his chemotherapy treatment.

In a Facebook video, Mane said, "I have some bad news. I start chemo today."

Highlighting the rarity of breast cancer in men, he added, "One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I'm one of them."

"Because it's really talked about, it's usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that," Mane noted.

The actor, who reprised his iconic role in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, said he plans to document his treatment journey to raise awareness about male breast cancer and encourage other men to pay attention to potential symptoms.

tl

He admitted that he initially was planning on keeping the diagnosis private.

Mane explained that he initially wanted to keep his diagnosis private; however, "I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advanced stages because it’s not talked about and not looked for."

The actor also credited his wife, Renae Geerlings, for encouraging him to seek treatment after doctors initially dismissed his concerns.

According to the American Cancer Society, fewer than 1 per cent of breast cancer cases in the US occur in men.

Ryan Reynolds admits illegally leaking 'Deadpool' footage: 'I cheated'
Ryan Reynolds admits illegally leaking 'Deadpool' footage: 'I cheated'
Ariana Grande pals raise alarm over her intense relationship habits after Ethan Slater split
Ariana Grande pals raise alarm over her intense relationship habits after Ethan Slater split
Taylor Swift performs 'You Got A Friend In Me' at 'Toy Story 5' premiere with Randy Newman
Taylor Swift performs 'You Got A Friend In Me' at 'Toy Story 5' premiere with Randy Newman
Bill Cody dies at 67: What we know about Grand Ole Opry announcer's illness
Bill Cody dies at 67: What we know about Grand Ole Opry announcer's illness
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie daughter Zahara files legal move to ditch father’s surname
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie daughter Zahara files legal move to ditch father’s surname
Anthony Guidera dies at 65: Inside 'The Godfather Part III' star final days before his death
Anthony Guidera dies at 65: Inside 'The Godfather Part III' star final days before his death
Selena Gomez teams up with Benny Blanco, Jennifer Aniston in unexpected collaboration
Selena Gomez teams up with Benny Blanco, Jennifer Aniston in unexpected collaboration
'Enola Holmes 3' trailer breaks internet as Millie Bobby Brown reprises mystery role
'Enola Holmes 3' trailer breaks internet as Millie Bobby Brown reprises mystery role
Katy Perry shares surprising update after heartfelt words about Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry shares surprising update after heartfelt words about Justin Trudeau
Chappell Roan reveals big charity initiative with heartfelt career confession
Chappell Roan reveals big charity initiative with heartfelt career confession
Kevin Jonas shares awkward story from Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s first date
Kevin Jonas shares awkward story from Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s first date
Joshua Jackson, Olivia Burgess fuel dating buzz with intimate move
Joshua Jackson, Olivia Burgess fuel dating buzz with intimate move

Popular News

‘Lock Upp’ 2: Netflix show replaces Kangana Ranaut with Riteish Deshmukh

‘Lock Upp’ 2: Netflix show replaces Kangana Ranaut with Riteish Deshmukh
an hour ago
Belfast stabbing: UK leaders call for calm amid violent protests

Belfast stabbing: UK leaders call for calm amid violent protests
an hour ago
Princess Anne gears up for busy month of overseas travel after son's intimate wedding

Princess Anne gears up for busy month of overseas travel after son's intimate wedding
2 hours ago