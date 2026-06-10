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Bill Gates vs Congress: What questions will House panel ask about Epstein?

Bill Gates to face House committee question on links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Gates vs Congress: What questions will House panel ask about Epstein?
Bill Gates vs Congress: What questions will House panel ask about Epstein?

Bill Gates is set to testify in front of the House committee on oversight and reform as part of the panel’s investigation into the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to The Guardian, the Microsoft co-founder will appear in a closed-door session, on Wednesday, June 10, where lawmakers are expected to question him about his past relationship with Epstein. A transcript of the interview is expected to be released at a later date.

In a statement before his appearance, a spokesperson for Gates said that Gates “welcomes the opportunity to appear before the committee” and said that “while he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein’s illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee’s questions to support their important work.”

The committee, chaired by James Comer, requested Gates’s appearance in March, following the justice department’s release of millions of documents related to Epstein earlier this year.

The files included numerous mentions of Gates, as well as several photographs of him, and records showing that he met with Epstein on several occasions, renewing scrutiny of Gates’s past ties to the disgraced financier.

Bill Gates vs Congress: What questions will House panel ask about Epstein?

What questions will House panel ask Bill Gates about Epstein?

The House committee could ask Microsoft founder different questions on his ties with the convicted sex offender. Such as;

• Why did Gates get to know a man who was already a convicted sex offender?

• Why didn't Gates show more curiosity about Epstein's past?

• Did Epstein seek to influence Gates, or vice versa?

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