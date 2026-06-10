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Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds shut down legal drama tension with adorable night out

The 'Green Lantern' co-stars appeared to brush off legal drama during a NYC date night,

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds shut down legal drama tension with adorable night out
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds shut down legal drama tension with adorable night out

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds put their affection on display during a fun-filled date night in New York City, sharing playful moments and sweet gestures that delighted fans.

The Green Lantern co-stars appeared to brush off legal drama during a NYC date night, stepping out at The Greenwich Hotel with jokes, smiles, and plenty of PDA.

Blake appeared relaxed and playful, engaging in a teasing gesture as the couple walked through Manhattan streets.

Reynolds later lifted his wife, the Gossip Girl starlet onto his back for a piggyback ride, turning their stroll into a rom-com-style moment.

The couple happily posed with fans for photos before continuing their evening plans.

As reported by TMZ, Blake settled her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni last month, with sources saying no money changed hands despite her initial $100M-plus claim.


Lawyer Bryan Freedman said the deal was a win for Baldoni, alleging that Blake settled rather than take the stand.

From the photos, it looks like Ryan and Blake weren’t focused on legal issues, instead enjoying a lighthearted night together.

To note, the couple met on the set of the superhero movie Green Lantern in 2010, began dating in 2011, and married in September 2012.

They share four children together.

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