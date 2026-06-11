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Johnson defends Trump’s Iran strategy, downplays Kharg Island threat

Johnson further stressed that diplomatic efforts remain underway, with US negotiators and envoys currently working to end conflict

Johnson defends Trump’s Iran strategy, downplays Kharg Island threat
Johnson defends Trump’s Iran strategy, downplays Kharg Island threat

Speaker Mike Johnson stated that people shouldn’t focus heavily on the specifics of President Donald Trump’s threat to seize Iran’s Kharg Island after the drowning of a US Army helicopter earlier this week.

In an interview with CNN, Johnson said Trump was sending a message directly to US adversaries and cautioned against reading too much into the details of the president’s statement.

Johnson defends Trump’s Iran strategy, downplays Kharg Island threat

In the early hours of Thursday, Trump issued a scathing warning to Iran via Truth Social, stating that the United States would strike Iran “very hard” and could take control of Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure sites soon.

An operation would likely need US ground forces and could represent a major escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US.

When asked whether Congress should vote on US military actions, Johnson defended the administration’s approach, saying Trump, as commander in chief, acted on advice from Pentagon leaders and military officials.

Johnson called Iran’s attacks on the U.S. helicopter as a serious provocation that warranted a proportional response.

While adding to the conversation, he further stressed that diplomatic efforts remain underway, with US negotiators and envoys currently working to end the renewed conflict soon.

However, he argued that Iran has shown little willingness to de-escalate so far.

The comments come after the House passed a largely symbolic resolution last week seeking to limit Trump’s war powers in Iran, with four Republicans joining Democrats in support of the measure.

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