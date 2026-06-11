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Trump calls off Iran attack after claiming progress in talks with Tehran

Trump stated scheduled strikes and bombings planned for Thursday evening would no longer proceed due to THIS reason

Trump calls off Iran attack after claiming progress in talks with Tehran
Trump calls off Iran attack after claiming progress in talks with Tehran

President Donald Trump announced that he has canceled planned US strikes against Iran, claiming peace talks have reached the highest levels of Iran’s leadership and received backing from several countries across the Middle East.

As per Trump, the framework of a possible deal has been approved by the US, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Qatar, Türkiye, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Egypt, among others.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump stated scheduled strikes and bombings planned for Thursday evening would no longer proceed because diplomatic discussion had advanced significantly.

However, he added that the U.S. naval blockade would remain in place until a final agreement is formally signed.

The announcement came just hours after Trump issued a sharply worded warning, stating the United States would hit Iran “very hard tonight” and could eventually take control of Kharg Island and other key oil infrastructure sites.

Kharg Island is Iran’s primary oil export hub and plays an essential role in the country's energy sector.

The latest developments come after two days of renewed hostilities between the US and Iran, significantly increasing fears of a broader regional conflict and further disruption to global energy markets.

Oil prices and fuel costs have been affected by tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.

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