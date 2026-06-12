Netflix eyes 'Hit Man' franchise expansion with new series

Netflix is reportedly expanding the world of Hit Man, with a series adaptation in development.
According to Deadline, Netflix is developing a series adaptation of Hit Man, based on the 2024 film starring and co-written by Glen Powell and directed by Richard Linklater.
The sources shared that Powell and Linklater will serve as executive producers on the project, which is being written by Stephen Falk and produced by AGC Television and BarnStorm Productions.
Executive production duties will be handled by Falk, Linklater, Powell, Cohen, Ford, Palos Jr., and Diaz, with Barnett, Alan Powell, Patel, Rawat, and Goldstein serving as co-executive producers.
The series’ storyline has yet to be disclosed, but it is expected to mirror the film’s premise involving an undercover operative who adopts different personas to catch suspects.
The premise echoes elements of Alias, the J.J. Abrams spy drama known for its identity-swapping protagonist.
Powell similarly relies on disguises and prosthetics in Chad Powers.
AGC Studios unveiled Hit Man in May 2022, and the project secured multiple international sales ahead of filming.
After premiering in Venice and screening in Toronto, Netflix picked up rights for key territories, including the U.S. and UK.
After a limited theatrical run, Hit Man debuted on Netflix in June 2024 to strong reviews and earned award recognition, including Golden Globe and WGA nominations for Powell and Linklater.
Hit Man could join the growing list of Netflix films expanded into TV series, following franchises like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its spinoff XO, Kitty, with an Extraction-based series also in development.