Trump blasts Iran over peace deal leaks, calls reports ‘fake news’

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised Iran after Iranian media reported details of a possible peace deal being negotiated between Washington and Tehran, calling the reports “fake news” and accusing Iranian officials of action dishonorably.
Taking to Truth Social, Trump stated that the leaked terms “have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to in writing,” insisting that the information released by Iranian outlets misrepresented ongoing diplomatic discussions. He added that Iran’s statements “bear no relation to the truth” and issued a warning that talks must proceed in good faith.
The controversy comes amid reports that Iran and the US are working on a preliminary memorandum of understanding (MoU), aiming to end the renewed intense conflict.
However, Iranian officials called the discussions as incomplete, stating major problems like nuclear restrictions, and status of frozen assets remain pending.
As per Iranian state media, any potential deal would involve a 60-day negotiation window to acknowledge conflicts, including Iran’s uncertain future of nuclear programme and economic sanctions.
Moreover, Tehran refused that both the companies have struck a deal or that a signing date has been set.
The developments underscore ongoing uncertainty in the region, where parallel conflicts continue involving Hezbollah, Israel, and US military activity in the Hormuz.
Several analysts warned that despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, significant disagreement remain unresolved and a comprehensive negotiation is still far from finalisation.