Niño Guerrero: Tren de Aragua leader killed in US military strike

A US strike has killed one of the leaders of Tren de Aragua, a cartel and US-designated terrorist organisation, said President Donald Trump.
On Friday, June 12, Trump announced on a Truth Social post that Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, better known as Niño Guerrero, was killed in a "swift and lethal kinetic strike".
The US President said that the strike was "coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well".
His post featured a video showing a green-roofed building disappearing under a cloud of smoke caused by a massive explosion.
The strike was conducted earlier this week in collaboration with Venezuelan security forces, said Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on X.
In December, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York charged Guerrero with ordering, directing and facilitating acts of terrorism within the US.
That announcement was part of a massive pressure campaign against Venezuela, its leaders and the drug cartels that operate within the country.
Moreover, in March 2024, Guerrero's brother was arrested in Spain for his alleged participation in terrorism, human trafficking, extortion, money laundering, arms trafficking, and criminal association.
While the criminal gang originated in a Venezuelan prison, it has spread both north and south in recent years and now operates in the US.