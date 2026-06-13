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  • By Hania Jamil
  • 18 minutes ago
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Shark attack horror: Woman left in critical condition at Sydney's Coogee beach

A woman is in critical condition after sustaining injuries to her arm and leg at Sydney's Coogee Beach

  • By Hania Jamil
  • 18 minutes ago
Shark attack horror: Woman left in critical condition at Sydneys Coogee beach
Shark attack horror: Woman left in critical condition at Sydney's Coogee beach

A woman in her 30s is fighting for her life after experiencing a shark attack in a horror incident in Sydney.

On Saturday, June 13, the woman was bitten by a large shark at Coogee Beach, with witnesses describing the scene as "shocking".

A spokesperson for New South Wales Ambulance said that the woman suffered arm and leg injuries and had been taken by road to St Vincent's Hospital.

Before being rushed to the hospital, she was treated on the beach by multiple crews.

Surf Life Saving NSW (SLSNSW) said that the woman had been taken to hospital "semiconscious and breathing".

A rep for NSW police said that the woman was pulled from the water by members of the public who began first aid until emergency services arrived.

While authorities have not yet confirmed the species of shark involved, the Randwick council said the shark was believed to be 3-4 metres in size.

"It's shocking. People are in shock about it [because] it feels like a local city beach," said a witness.

Following the incident, all beaches from Bondi to Maroubra had been closed and would remain closed for at least 24 hours.

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