Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn’s love life back in spotlight after Sarah Pidgeon sighting

Joe Alwyn has reportedly sparked fresh dating speculation after being spotted on a date night with actress Sarah Pidgeon, known for her role in the TV series Love Story.
According to Deuxmoi, Pidgeon — who played style icon Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in the recent hit FX series — was “allegedly spotted in Fort Greene [Brooklyn] last night [Wednesday]” with the Hamnet actor,
However, the gossip blog’s post noted, “When Sarah was spotted with Jake Gyllenhaal it was later learned they were about to film a project together.”
The post sparked a wave of reactions, with one commenter quipping,“We about to get an album from Taylor.”
Another wrote that Alwyn and Pidgeon would “be gorgeous together,” while a third chimed in, “Obsessed with Taylor. But this works. Good for them.”
The sighting comes amid growing buzz over Taylor Swift’s reported wedding plans with Travis Kelce.
Swift and Joe Alwyn dated from 2016 to 2023, with sources saying their split wasn’t “dramatic” and said the romance “just ran its course.”
In 2024, Alwyn addressed the breakup during his conversation with the London Times.
“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate,” he explained to the outlet.
He shared that the split was “unusual and abnormal” because it landed “suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”
Notably, the breakup sparked fan theories that a number of songs on The Tortured Poets Department alluded to Swift’s relationship with Alwyn.