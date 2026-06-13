Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei's funeral rites to start from July 4 in Tehran

The former supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s funeral details have been announced, with commemorative events set to start in Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad.
On Saturday, the organisers announced that mourning events will be in accordance with arrangements made, details have already been released about the farewell, funeral, and burial ceremonies for the great leader and his family members who lost their lives in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.
Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral schedule
As per announcement, farewell ceremonies for the sacred body of the martyred Leader and his family members, including Dr. Mesbah al-Hoda Baqeri Kani, Seyyedeh Boshra Hosseini Khamenei, Zahra Haddad Adel, and Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, will occur on Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5, at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Musalla (Grand Prayer Hall).
On Monday, July 6, corresponding to the 21st of Muharram, the funeral procession ceremony will be held in Tehran.
On Tuesday, July 7, corresponding to the 22nd of Muharram, another funeral procession ceremony is slated to occur in the holy city of Qom.
The final funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 9, followed by burial at the holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad.
For those unaware, Ayatollah Khamenei embraced martyrdom along with his family members on February 28 in US-Israeli air strikes, with his son Mujtaba Khamenei now succeeding him.