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Jennifer Lopez screams her heart out after Knicks historic NBA win: ‘You restored faith’

Jennifer Lopez shares special message for the New York Knicks team after their historic NBA victory

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez screams her heart out after Knicks historic NBA win: ‘You restored faith’
Jennifer Lopez screams her heart out after Knicks historic NBA win: ‘You restored faith’

The Saturday night was definitely a thrilling one for the New York Knicks fans.

Shortly after the New York Knicks scored a historic 94-90 victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs and became the champions for the first time in 53 years, Jennifer Lopez expressed her thrill with a special post on Instagram.

In the post, J.Lo shared a video showing her screaming her heart out as she witnessed the Knicks’ momentous victory on a massive LED at home.

“Congratulations to the New York Knickerbockers, NBA Champions!!!!!” she captioned.

The On the Floor hitmaker stated, “I remember the last time the Knicks were making a run for the championship and rushing home every game day from the set to watch Ewing, Starks and Oakley make a hell of a run. We have all been waiting patiently for this day for years.”

“Thank you for uniting our city again…for uniting the world. You restored faith, hope and belief in that there’s nothing we can’t do!! Hard work, goodness and teamwork pays off! You set the city on fire!! Proud to be from the block!!” the Kiss of a Spider Woman actress added.

Lopez concluded her heartwarming message, writing, “You already know. Knicks forever. CONGRATULATIONS!! Love, Jenny.”

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez recently graced the big screens on June 5 with her romantic comedy film Office Romance, costarring Brett Goldstein.

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