Mexico: Investigation underway after Mayor fatally shot in Oaxaca

Prosecutors have opened an investigation after a mayor was fatally shot in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca.
As per the officials, Jose Angel Bravo Martinez, the mayor of San Miguel Amatitlan, died after being shot.
Organised criminal groups, including the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the Sinaloa Cartel, are active in Oaxaca.
Condemning the attack, state governor Salomen Jara said on X, "In Oaxaca, we will not allow violence to prevail over the law or over the will of our communities."
Martinez, San Migul Amatitlan's mayor, with the population of nearly 7,000 people, was a member of PAN (National Action Party), part of a coalition of opposition parties.
In a statement, state prosecutors said it "immediately activated its investigation protocols for high-impact crimes" after learning about the attack.
They also shared the police presence in the area has been increased and a tactical team has been deployed "to seal off escape routes and locate those responsible".
Moreover, the security concerns in Mexico came amid the World Cup, which the country is also co-hosting.
In Mexico, local officials often become targets of violence, particularly in rural parts of the country.
Last month, Mario Hernandez Garcia, the mayor of Santiago Amoltepec, died in an attack that also left two other people dead.
According to data collected by the non-governmental organisation Causa en Comun, at least 60 politicians or lawmakers died in targeted killings in 2025.