Tehran questions US-brokered peace deal timing as talks continue

Tehran has cast fresh doubts over claims that a deal with the US to end the ongoing Middle East war will be signed on Sunday, even as diplomatic efforts continue in the region.
As per Iranian media reports, a Qatari delegation landed in Tehran as part of ongoing mediation aimed at finalizing a framework to end US-Iran war.
The visit reportedly focused on reviewing the latest developments in the diplomatic procedure and supporting efforts to reach a deal.
Sources close to the matter confirmed that Qatari negotiators arrived in Tehran in the early hours of Sunday to promote peace talks.
Pakistan and the US have both suggested that a signing could occur imminently, significantly increasing expectations of a breakthrough.
However, Iranian outlets have reported that no final decision has yet been made about the memorandum of understanding (MoU).
As per the Fars news agency, a source close to the team stated Tehran has neither approved nor officially announced the deal on the current draft.
A report suggested that hardline political voices within Iran opposed the agreement, arguing that it may weaken Tehran’s leverage over strategic issues, including control and influence over the Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump has insisted that both the countries may reach a final agreement soon, marking an end to the war, claiming that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen immediately afterward, though Iranian officials have urged caution over such statements.