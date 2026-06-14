Knicks fans’ celebrations erupt into chaos in Manhattan: Teen shot, buses burned

Chaos erupted overnight as rowdy fans celebrated the New York Knicks' historic championship victory.
According to Reuters, a World Cup bus was set alight and a teenager suffered a gunshot wound during chaotic scenes in Midtown Manhattan as thousands of basketball fans poured into the streets late on Saturday to celebrate the New York Knicks' historic win in the NBA Finals.
Some fans set off fireworks and fired smoke grenades after spilling out of packed bars and outdoor venues, chanting "Knicks in five!" to mark their team's victory in the fifth game of a possible seven.
The New York Knicks have not won a title since 1973, and this was just their third appearance in the finals after losses in 1994 and 1999, to the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs, whom they defeated on Saturday night.
A New York police officer told Reuters that at about 2 am, a 17-year-old was shot in the foot during celebrations in Times Square.
Three persons of interest were in custody, he added.
As the celebrations ran into the night, hundreds of mostly young people swarmed a convoy of about 15 shuttle buses in Times Square after they transported soccer fans from the first World Cup game in the New York City area between Brazil and Morocco, which ended in a draw.
Some of them climbed onto the roofs of the buses, got inside and sat in the driving seats. One of the yellow school buses the city government hired to help transport soccer fans was set on fire.