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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 22 minutes ago
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West Marine files for bankruptcy to close 59 stores

West Marines files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close 59 stores

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 22 minutes ago
West Marine files for bankruptcy to close 59 stores
West Marine files for bankruptcy to close 59 stores

West Marine, the leading U.S. boating and outdoor equipment retailer is undergoing a major transformation following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in May 2026.

As part of a court-approved restructuring plan the company has confirmed it will close 59 store locations across 23 states.

This decision comes after weeks of financial uncertainty for the iconic marine retailer.

By utilizing the Chapter 11 process, the company aims to reduce operating costs and streamline its business model rather than shutting down entirely.

The retailer is now focusing on a shift toward an “omnichannel model” which the company describes as a way to “strengthen the integration between in-store sales and online retail.”

West Marines files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close 59 stores
West Marines files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close 59 stores

This strategy is intended to help the company survive by providing better access to its catalog while reducing its physical footprint.

While the exact final dates for the closure have not yet been released, the company has already identified the impacted locations in its court filings.

Despite these challenges, West Marine plans to keep approximately 200 stores open.

The situation remains fluid as the company attempts to balance its need for technical expertise in-store with the growing necessity of a modern digital-first shopping experience to ensure long-term viability.

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