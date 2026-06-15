Barron Trump’s new look turns heads at White House UFC event: ‘Serious and sad’

Barron Trump swapped his famously sharp style for something a little different at the UFC Freedom 250 over the weekend.
The 20-year-old was spotted sitting just behind his parents, Donald and Melania Trump, during the mixed martial arts showcase held right on the White House lawn.
The high-energy event pulled double duty, celebrating both the President's 80th birthday and America's upcoming 250th anniversary.
While the spectators are usually fixated on the youngest Trump child's towering 6-foot-7 height, the chatter this time took a different turn.
Onlookers were quick to point out that he appeared noticeably less "put-together" and cheerful than usual.
Even though Barron usually responds well to cameras and crowds by beaming and greeting the public, he seemed subdued.
One X user observed, "Barron is looking different... older, darker hair, slightly heavier, tired. I hope all is well with him."
Another agreed, writing, "Me too. He's kind of carrying a brooding look."