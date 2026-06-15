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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Barron Trump’s new look turns heads at White House UFC event: ‘Serious and sad’

Barron Trump makes rare public appearance on father Donald Trump’s 80th birthday

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Barron Trump’s new look turns heads at White House UFC event: ‘Serious and sad’
Barron Trump’s new look turns heads at White House UFC event: ‘Serious and sad’

Barron Trump swapped his famously sharp style for something a little different at the UFC Freedom 250 over the weekend.

The 20-year-old was spotted sitting just behind his parents, Donald and Melania Trump, during the mixed martial arts showcase held right on the White House lawn.

The high-energy event pulled double duty, celebrating both the President's 80th birthday and America's upcoming 250th anniversary.

While the spectators are usually fixated on the youngest Trump child's towering 6-foot-7 height, the chatter this time took a different turn. 

Barron Trump’s new look turns heads at White House UFC event: ‘Serious and sad’

Onlookers were quick to point out that he appeared noticeably less "put-together" and cheerful than usual.

Even though Barron usually responds well to cameras and crowds by beaming and greeting the public, he seemed subdued.

One X user observed, "Barron is looking different... older, darker hair, slightly heavier, tired. I hope all is well with him."

Another agreed, writing, "Me too. He's kind of carrying a brooding look."

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