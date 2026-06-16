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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 14 minutes ago
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Kim Kardashian celebrates North West’s 13th birthday with heartfelt tribute: ‘My baby girl!'

Kim Kardashian marked the milestone of her daughter North West with a touching tribute on social media

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 14 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian celebrates North West’s 13th birthday with heartfelt tribute: ‘My baby girl!
Kim Kardashian celebrates North West’s 13th birthday with heartfelt tribute: ‘My baby girl!'

Kim Kardashian has shared a heartfelt message for her daughter North West as she celebrated her 13th birthday.

Taking to Instagram account on Monday, The Kardashians star, who is currently enjoying her budding romance with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, marked the milestone of her daughter with a touching tribute on social media.

Sharing the adorable glimpses of North, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, Kim captioned it, “Happy Birthday my Northiiiiiieeeeeeeee (Uzi voice!!!) I can’t believe you are officially a teenager!!!!!”

She added, “There’s no one like you my baby girl! I love being your mom and watching you grow. I love you to the aliens galaxies you would speak of as a kid and beyond.”


On Monday, North West became the first of Kim Kardashian's four children to enter her teenage years.

North has been working on her music career with her father Kanye West in recent months, recording songs and making performances.

North's grandmother Kris Jenner took to Instagram to wish her on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday my amazing North!' she began her note, before adding, “You are beautiful, brilliant, creative, funny, and smart, and you have such a love for life and everything it has to offer.”

The momager noted, “I love watching you grow, and seeing you find your own path and passions has been such a joy, and I am so proud of the incredible young lady you are.”

She mentioned, “Keep dreaming big and shining bright… I am so proud of you!! We all love you so much!! Lovey xo @northwest.”

Notably, the sweet birthday tribute came after on Friday, June 12, North West performed at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2026 in Bridgeview, Illinois, with Kim Kardashian sharing a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram Stories featuring backstage passes bearing her daughter’s name.

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