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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
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North West’s music career levels up with new tour announcement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West daughter teases major career move with Molly Santana tour

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
North West’s music career levels up with new tour announcement
North West’s music career levels up with new tour announcement

North West has announced plans to hit the road with rapper Molly Santana, revealing an upcoming concert tour that marks a major step in her budding music career.

After performing together at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago last week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West daughter and Santana announced a joint tour set to begin in August.

The 14-city Molly x North Kimokawaii Tour is set to start in Dallas before concluding in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, with stops in major cities along the way.

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, while an exclusive artist presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.


Prior to pursuing solo music, North collaborated with artists such as FKA twigs, Lil Novi and skaiwater. 

She made her solo debut in February with PIERCING ON MY HAND.

Notably, this update came after on Monday, June 15, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West celebrated her 13th birthday.

Kardashian shared a series of recent photos of North, along with a touching note, “Happy Birthday my Northiiiiiieeeeeeeee (Uzi voice!!!) I can't believe you are officially a teenager!!!!! There's no one like you my baby girl!"

She added, "I love being your mom and watching you grow. I love you to the aliens galaxies you would speak of as a kid and beyond."

To note, North's first solo music festival performance came after the release of her debut EP, N0rth4Evr, on May 1.

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