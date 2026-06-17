NetJets Cessna crashes on Texas highway, bystanders rush to rescue 

NetJets plane carrying six people on board crashed on a Texas highway, bystanders staged a heroic rescue to save passengers.
According to ABC News, the police said that a private plane crashed onto a highway in South Texas late on Tuesday, June 16, killing one.
While the other five people on board were rescued and sent to the hospital. The police did not reveal the details of the deceased person and are waiting to notify the family first.
Mayor Victor Trevino said in a statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected by the recent private jet crash.”
Bystanders at the site worked quickly and rushed towards the fiery wreckage to rescue the people and helped the emergency responders to assist several people out of the burning aircraft.
Private aviation company NetJets said, “We are aware of an event involving a NetJets aircraft in Laredo, Texas, and are working with authorities."
As per the FlightRadar24 tracking data, the plane was a Cessna Citation Latitude, N523QS.
The tracking data showed that the private jet took off from Mexico’s San Jose del Cabo and was heading towards Austin, Texas, when it crashed at Laredo's Bob Bullock Loop, Texas State Highway Loop 20.
Investigator Joe Baeza told reporters, “Loop 20 will be closed both north- and southbound at this intersection for a very long time. This is probably even going to bleed into the morning hours."
The parts of the plane remained on the highway early on Wednesday, June 17, as the National Transportation Safety Board said that they were gathering information about the incident.