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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 32 minutes ago
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Emilie Kiser breaks silence on son’s drowning, forgiving husband after tragedy

Influencer Emilie Kiser reveals how she forgave husband Brady after 3-year-old son’s fatal drowning

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 32 minutes ago
Emilie Kiser breaks silence on son’s drowning, forgiving husband after tragedy
Emilie Kiser breaks silence on son’s drowning, forgiving husband after tragedy 

Emilie Kiser is opening up about her 3-year-old son's tragic death in depth for the first time.

According to USA Today, the social media influencer spoke candidly about her grief journey in a June 17 episode on Jay Shetty's podcast, marking her first interview since her son Trigg's drowning death last May.

"When you lose your child, you really don't care about anything else besides doing your best to get through it. And there's not even a through it. You don't get through it," she told Shetty.

On May 18, 2025, Kiser's 3-year-old son Trigg died after a drowning accident at their home in Chandler, Arizona. He had been hospitalized for six days after being pulled from the family's backyard pool, according to police

A police report revealed that Kiser's husband, Brady Kiser, was home alone with Trigg and the couple's newborn son, Theodore, when the incident occurred.

Brady Kiser told police he was distracted by Theodore when he lost sight of Trigg. The 3-year-old accidentally fell into the pool after tripping and falling on an inflatable chair, according to surveillance video.

In the months that followed, Kiser went quiet on social media as she sued to conceal records and officials investigated the incident. She slowly returned to her platform beginning in September 2025.

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