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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Mangione’s lawyers to pursue psychiatric defence in CEO murder trial

Mangione’s lawyers will argue that he was suffering from 'extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the occurrence'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Mangione’s lawyers to pursue psychiatric defence in CEO murder trial
Mangione’s lawyers to pursue psychiatric defence in CEO murder trial

Luigi Mangione’s legal team is preparing a psychiatric defence in his forthcoming state murder trial over the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

As per CBS News, Mangione’s lawyers will argue that he was suffering from “extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the occurrence.”

If the argument is accepted by a jury, this defence could minimise a potential murder conviction to manslaughter instead of result in a full murder verdict.


Mangione has pleaded not guilty in both state and federal proceedings related to the shooting, which occured in Midtown Manhattan in December 2024 when Thompson was gunned down outside a hotel during an investor event.

The presiding judge, Gregory Carro, also indicated that court records related to the defence strategy would be unsealed. Mangione appeared in court on Wednesday for the hearing.

His state trial is set to start on September 8, with jury selection likely to be a key early step. Mangione also faces federal stalking charges that carry a possible life sentence, although separate federal murder and firearms charges were dropped in the starting of this year.

Thompson, a 50-year-old executive and father of two, was shot from behind by a masked attacker, an incident that drew widespread attention and remains under intense legal scrutiny as proceedings move forward.

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