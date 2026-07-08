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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 59 minutes ago
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NATO secretary general backs US strikes on Iran as leaders meet in Ankara

NATO chief urge allies to ‘reaffirm Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons" at Ankara summit

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 59 minutes ago
NATO secretary general backs US strikes on Iran as leaders meet in Ankara
NATO secretary general backs US strikes on Iran as leaders meet in Ankara

NATO Secretary General Mark backed US strikes on Iran as world leaders met President Donald Trump in Ankara.

According to Reuters, NATO chief on Wednesday, July 8, said that the new attacks by US on Iran were “absolutely necessary.”

This came after the US military unleashed a new wave of strikes against Iran on Tuesday and revoked a license allowing Tehran to sell oil after three tankers were hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on an already ⁠fragile ceasefire.

Iran is violating ceasefire

Following Trump’s criticism of European countries for failing to provide the expected backing in the war against Iran, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte defended allies’ crucial contributions.

He said, “When you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating the ceasefire, I think it is totally crucial that the US forcefully react.”

“When you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating the cease fire, we’ve seen what happened yesterday with ships being attacked, I think it is totally crucial that the US forcefully react,” Rutte added.

He revealed that Iran’s nuclear program will be on the agenda at main NATO session before emphasizing, “I expect allies today to reconfirm that Iran should never ever get its hands on a nuclear capability.”

Rutte said there could be no doubt over the "complete commitment of the United States to NATO," which he said also works to protect the United States.

At their summit, European leaders aim to convince Donald Trump to re-commit to the military alliance, after the US president revived his disputes with them over the Iran war ⁠and Greenland.

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