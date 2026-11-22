Big Names, big expectations! Pakistan's first Netflix series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, is finally set for release.
The Hum Television's first-ever collaboration with a subscription-based streaming service has been adapted from Farhat Ishtiaq's novel, which was published in Khawateen Digest in 2009.
After months of anticipation, Netflix has officially released its first look, and it features a star-studded cast.
Star-studded cast of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo
The cast includes big names in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, including Mahira Khan, Fawad Afzal Khan, Bilal Ashraf, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Nadia Khan, Maya Ali, Khushhal Khan, and others.
Notably, the upcoming gruelling show has been directed and produced by Momina Duraid, who has produced Dastaan, Humsafar, Shehr-e-Zaat, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Sadqay Tumharay and many more.
Why Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo was delayed to release last year?
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo was originally scheduled for release last year, but it was delayed for undisclosed production reasons.
Now, the official Instagram account of Netflix has released the poster, featuring the star cast in three different frame shapes.
"Three generations, 6 love stories, and one question: Is the love we carry in our hearts enough? Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo — All The Love Our Hearts, exclusively on Netflix," the caption read.
What is JBHSSL actually about?
The upcoming fiction series follows Sikandar, a Harvard law student who keeps people at a distance after a life-changing event, and Liza, a talented artist with a troubled past, after they meet in Italy.
Why is the series linked to a murder mystery?
Some social media posts and video clips often mix up titles, hashtags, or cast news from unrelated murder-mystery projects (such as Aik Thi Laila or other crime/mystery clips) alongside Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.
But the upcoming show is based on a novel, and it follows the romantic journey of a fictional character, Sikandar, whose role is played by an actor yet to be announced by the team.
Release date
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is set for release on December 4th, 2026, on Netflix.