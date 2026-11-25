Kensington Palace has issued a new update after Prince William and Kate Middleton's face-burglary incident at their royal estate.
On Wednesday, November 25th, the future King's office shared the latest insight from the 44-year-old son of King Charles III.
"Meeting paramedics and first responders at South Central Ambulance Service's Resource Centre in Wexham, as @paramedicsuk marks 25 years," the Prince and Princess of Wales stated in the caption.
For the unversed, the ambulance station operates at Wexham Park Hospital, situated on Wexham Street in Slough.
Prince William paid a visit as patron of the Royal College of Paramedics. His Royal Highness visited the Wexham Resource Centre to focus on the organisation's ongoing efforts to deal with burnout and trauma.
During the stop, the father of two met with frontline paramedics, staff, and volunteers in the crew room to hear firsthand about their emergency response work and the mental health support available for staff dealing with burnout and trauma.
Following his visit to Wexham, Prince William hosted an anniversary champagne reception at Windsor Castle, where he reunited with former colleagues from his own career as an air ambulance helicopter pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
What happened at Kate Middleton and Prince William's Norfolk estate?
This key engagement came a day after nearly two suspects were arrested on suspicion of the burglary at the royal estate, which belonged to the future monarch and his life partner.
Norfolk police charged 34-year-old Mirgen Doku and 32-year-old Arilen Ndoci with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site. Both appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
However, during the break-in, William, Catherine, and their three children were not at Anmer Hall at the time.