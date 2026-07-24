Ben Affleck mourns mom Chris Anne Affleck's death at 83 in heartbreaking statement

Ben Affleck is mourning a huge family loss in a heartbreaking statement.
The Air director has announced the devastating death of his mother, Chris Anne Affleck, on Friday, July 24th.
According to the emotional message, Ben and his sibling, Casey Affleck, have shared that their beloved mother passed away after her painful journey with pancreatic cancer.
The deceased soul was diagnosed with the chronic illness in December last year and was given six months to live.
Notably, the grieving kids revealed that their late mom's "greatest wish after her diagnosis, however, was to live to see her grandson graduate high school. She did so, attending with her family on May 31st, 2026. She died peacefully, in her sleep, two days later."
It is significant to note that Chris shares her two sons Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck with her ex-husband, Timothy Affleck.
Chris Anne Affleck survived by how many family members?
She was survived by her two sons and her five grandchildren, two kids of Casey, Indiana and Atticus and the Batman actor’s three children, including Violet, Fin, and Sam, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
Speaking about his love for Chris, Ben shared that, "My mother taught public school, went to Harvard and then got her master’s there and taught fifth and sixth grade in a public school."
"My dad had a more working-class lifestyle. He didn’t go to college. He was an auto mechanic and a bartender and a janitor at Harvard," the Gone Girl actor told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012.
As of now, neither Ben Affleck nor his sibling has announced the additional details of the mass funeral of his deceased mother.