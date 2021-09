Aamir Khan dines out with daughter Ira post return from Ladakh: Watch Clip Web Desk | September 17, 2021 Share

Aamir Khan was spotted on a dinner date with daughter Ira.

Aamir donned a black shirt and grey plaid pants for the day. Ira wore a cream-coloured top with beige pants.



Before sitting in his car, Amir remembered to give his daughter a quick hug.







Aamir had been out of the city for his work commitments. The actor was accompanied by ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad to Ladakh while shooting Laal Singh Chaddha.