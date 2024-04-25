Netflix series 'Heeramandi' premiere garners rave reviews

  • by Web Desk
  • April 25, 2024
Indian Netflix series 'Heeramandi' sets the stage ablaze with rave reviews
Indian Netflix series 'Heeramandi' sets the stage ablaze with rave reviews

Netflix is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, set to hit screens on May 1, 2024.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi had its premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 24, attended by Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, and Genelia Deshmukh.

Numerous Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their reviews about the upcoming web series.

Genelia D'souza took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Just saw 2 episodes of Heeramandi and it has me craving for more. What a world, what a journey you take us through, Sanjay Sir. Mesmerized as always. Loved, loved, loved the entire cast and what a super effort by the crew too. Netflix, this is truly special (sic)."

Indian Netflix series 'Heeramandi' sets the stage ablaze with rave reviews

She also posted a picture of herself with Sanjay Leela Bhansali., praising Bhansali's direction and the stellar performances.

While, Tanishaa Mukerji called the show "an absolute must-watch".

The series features star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, along with Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

Heeramandi's exciting trailer, released a few weeks back, takes viewers back to a time when courtesans were very powerful.

It's set during India's fight for freedom in the 1940s. The series dives deep into the world of Heera Mandi and shows how its people went from being powerful to fighting against the English rulers.

Bollywood News

Parineeti chopra gets candid about bond with Diljit Dosanjh

Parineeti chopra gets candid about bond with Diljit Dosanjh
Bipasha basu celebrates 8th anniversary with husband Karan Singh Grover:Photos

Bipasha basu celebrates 8th anniversary with husband Karan Singh Grover:Photos
Priyanka Chopra reveals how daughter Malti Marie ‘copies’ her confidence

Priyanka Chopra reveals how daughter Malti Marie ‘copies’ her confidence
Priyanka Chopra opens up about 'dark' phase of life in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra opens up about 'dark' phase of life in Hollywood
Sonam Kapoor talks about feeling 'traumatized' after gaining 32 kg weight

Sonam Kapoor talks about feeling 'traumatized' after gaining 32 kg weight

Katrina Kaif talks about finding her identity through dance

Katrina Kaif talks about finding her identity through dance
Parineeti Chopra's connection to Priyanka Chopra influenced her Bollywood career?

Parineeti Chopra's connection to Priyanka Chopra influenced her Bollywood career?
Karan Johar talks about filmmaker's roles in society

Karan Johar talks about filmmaker's roles in society
Shah Rukh Khan film 'Jawan' nominated for Taurus World Stunt Awards

Shah Rukh Khan film 'Jawan' nominated for Taurus World Stunt Awards
Shahid Kapoor wife Mira offers a glimpse into Varun Dhawan wife's baby shower

Shahid Kapoor wife Mira offers a glimpse into Varun Dhawan wife's baby shower
Parineeti Chopra talks about favouritism in Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra talks about favouritism in Bollywood
Salman Khan reaches Dubai in style with tight security entourage: Watch

Salman Khan reaches Dubai in style with tight security entourage: Watch

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England