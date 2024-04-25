Netflix series 'Heeramandi' premiere garners rave reviews

Netflix is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, set to hit screens on May 1, 2024.
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi had its premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 24, attended by Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, and Genelia Deshmukh.
Numerous Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their reviews about the upcoming web series.
Genelia D'souza took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Just saw 2 episodes of Heeramandi and it has me craving for more. What a world, what a journey you take us through, Sanjay Sir. Mesmerized as always. Loved, loved, loved the entire cast and what a super effort by the crew too. Netflix, this is truly special (sic)."
She also posted a picture of herself with Sanjay Leela Bhansali., praising Bhansali's direction and the stellar performances.
While, Tanishaa Mukerji called the show "an absolute must-watch".
The series features star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, along with Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.
Heeramandi's exciting trailer, released a few weeks back, takes viewers back to a time when courtesans were very powerful.
It's set during India's fight for freedom in the 1940s. The series dives deep into the world of Heera Mandi and shows how its people went from being powerful to fighting against the English rulers.