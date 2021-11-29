Taapsee Pannu weighs in on not fitting within conventional parameters of beauty initially

Taapsee Pannu opened up on her notion of beauty before making it to the industry and the level of insecurity she felt for her unconventional looks as she sat down for an interaction.



The actress stands out well with her curly hair and powerful features which makes her different from all other superstars of the industry.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, the Rashmi Rocket actress said, “It was the opposite of everything I was. I didn't have those big ‘doe eyes’; I didn't have an elegant, small nose...I had this large, ‘royal nose’, as people call it. I didn't have luscious lips or straight, silky hair—you know, the kind that actresses flipped around. I had curly hair, and I remember noticing that none of the actresses on television had hair that looked like mine. And so, while I was still in school, I visited a salon to get my hair chemically straightened—twice—using those terrible chemical treatments that were available at the time. And that completely ruined my hair! At first, I was so frustrated to have limp ends with curly bits growing on the top, and then I was horrified when my hair began falling.”

"So yes, I did not fit the conventional parameters of beauty. And for many years, I tried to change myself, and failed miserably at it. Until finally I realised that I need to live with—and love—what I have…today, I understand how beautiful it is when you truly love the way you are.”