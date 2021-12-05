Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's loving bond serves as example for other couples: See Post

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja serve as role model for other couples:See Post

Actress Sonam Kapoor travelled down memory lane and showcased intense love for her husband Anand Ahuja in a throwback picture.



Sonam Kapoor, beloved daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor has been juggling her life between London and Mumbai since the day she got married.

Sonam spent memorable moments with Anand as they rejoiced in Diwali celebrations at their luxurious mansion in London.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Veere Di Wedding star turned back time as she could be seen posing alongside her husband flaunting her infectious smile and captioned it, “Love you always and forever you make everyday phenomenal. @anandahuja #throwbackmemories this was our first year together.”





The post has been doing rounds on social media and garnered around a million likes.

The power couple tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony and since then their special bond has been the talk of the town.















