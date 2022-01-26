Priyanka Chopra to drop out of film 'Jee Le Zara'?

According to some staunch reports, diva Priyanka Chopra may abandon the project Jee Le Zara since she is looking to spend time with her baby welcomed through surrogate.



The film starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra was announced last year and now the question remains whether these starlets would part ways or not.

As per Bollywood Hungama, it is claimed that “ Priyanka wants to devote her energy to her first child. The producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are already exploring other options to replace Priyanka in case she leaves.”

To note, Chopra was very much excited for this film and recalled that it was part of her idea.

Back in August, Priyanka had shared a stunning picture with her co-stars Alia and Katrina penned with an interesting anecdote which read, “An unusually rainy night in Mumbai led to an impulsive phone call to my two real friends about an idea that involved three on-screen girlfriends. A ‘celebration of friendship’ we called it. Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February ‘20 to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life. Our choice was unanimous, Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!”

The Bajirao Mastani actress has not yet come forward with any confirmation regarding the surfaced reports and fans are eagerly waiting to hear from her.