فاطمہ علی کینسر سے جنگ ہار گئیں

Sorry I’ve been MIA for the past few weeks. My last round of chemotherapy is DONE. After being hospitalized for acute pain in my lower back that they now think could be chemo related bone necrosis, my docs recommended that I not take my last scheduled dose and I’m more than happy to oblige. I’m back home, my hair is growing and I need a few more weeks rest before I can get back into gear. As for the bit about my bone dying, I had no idea that could even happen. But hey at least the cancers not back #fuckcancer #byechemo