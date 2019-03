فنکاروں کا مہوش حیات پر تنقید کرنے والوں کو جواب

View this post on Instagram

I received my Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2006. It was an incredible moment for me, I remember feeling so overwhelmed - my country, my Pakistan, had recognized my love for it. I have continued to work in Pakistan and FOR Pakistan despite the criticism and sexist/aegist rhetoric against me but it seems every year our country gets more and more hateful and less understanding? I cannot imagine being honored with the highest civilian award in the time of social media - the scrutiny, the cyber bullying, it’s just awful. Why can’t we steer clear of spreading hate, we’re all guilty of being judgmental at times but why spread hate when you can spread love and tolerance and appreciation for your fellow countrymen. Appreciate the good work our people are involved in and encourage the good work, look past the hate. Build a more united country