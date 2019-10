فیفا بھی پاکستانی خاتون فٹبالر کا معترف

View this post on Instagram

Despite the challenges in breaking gender stereotypes and playing sports like football, I (Karishma Ali) started @chitralwomenssports in order to empower girls in my hometown through sport. This is the first sports club in the the area for girls. Chitral lies in the north of #Pakistan, with some of its villages lying 3500 meters above sea level. We organised the first ever football camp and tournament for girls aged 6 to 16 last year, with 60 participants.This year we organised another football camp and tournament. We had 5 professional coaches and 100 participants. We believe girls in this area have the potential to play sports at a professional level but are lacking opportunities. Well me and my girls are here to break these gender stereotypes. We have formed a team of 15 girls and we are ready to participate in any upcoming national tournaments. Keep up the brilliant work Karishma. #womensfootball ️