پینسل کے ذریعے بھارت کا ریکارڈ توڑنے والا پاکستانی

. So, by the grace of Allah almighty, after extreme wait of 8 months, I have been officially declared as Guiness World Record Holder by Guiness World Record Officials. I have broken the world record of 58 links made by some INDIAN guy and my Record of 75 links has been officially approved. It is all because of Allah's blessing, who made me able to make my people/country proud! I had eyes on this title since 2014, when Youth Festival was happening in Punjab, and I wanted to be a part of Biggest flag painting. But, at that time, I was working as a labor in a shoe factory, and my supervisor didn't give me leave to go for that event! But, Today, I am Individually World Record Holder. Alhamdulillah! :) Thanks to all of my friends and followers who prayed for me and made me reach here. Special thanx to Colonel Aslam sahab, DA art institute, Mangobaz, Ary News, Mag the Weekly and everyone who helped me to make my evidences strong for the Guiness World Record approval. It was hell of a job to make my record approved. I did some mistakes in application's process but my record manager was so cooperative and he guided me in right ways and made me execute it. ALHAMDULILLAH. Swipe left to see its journey. Link of official record is in Bio.