حمیمہ نے بھارتی پروڈیوسر کو سالگرہ کی مبارکباد کیسے دی؟

I am late to wish my best friend his birthday but this doesn’t makes my love any less for him , my best advisor , my 4 am and 11 pm friend anytime any day any country a Hindustani who says Salam and keeps RoZa’s with me ... a friend who tells me each day to look up and stay strong humaima , my mother loves him he makes me laugh and he makes me feel loved even being other side of the border Thankyou @tanuj.garg Allah Tumhey zindagi dey love you my buddy happiness health and allll bliss for u bohat sari duain !!!!!!! Happy birthday